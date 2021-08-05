APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 631,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,540. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

