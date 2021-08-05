APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,319 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 695,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,546,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.28 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

