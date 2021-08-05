Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 35,996 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

