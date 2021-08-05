Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 86,020 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

