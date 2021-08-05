AppCoins (APPC) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $640,680.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.00953506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00097536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044092 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,897,155 coins and its circulating supply is 244,897,154 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

