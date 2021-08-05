Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,794,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.95 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

