Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,156 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $443.19. 1,722,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

