Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,773 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Target by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.40. 2,199,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $128.13 and a 52 week high of $263.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $8,682,808. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

