Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400,292 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $101.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,951,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,511. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

