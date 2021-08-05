Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,921. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

