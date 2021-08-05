Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. FIL Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13,516.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after purchasing an additional 375,597 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 421,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.78. 1,650,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,430,770. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

