APYSwap Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00046896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00101038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00139078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,870.51 or 1.00030780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.00832194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,622,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.