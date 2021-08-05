AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $638,000 in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 212,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of GlycoMimetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 158.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.11. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

