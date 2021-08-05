AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $648,000 in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 357,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $24,654,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $19,005,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $18,157,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $17,070,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Shares of Eros STX Global stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.