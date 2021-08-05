AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,441 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

