AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%.

Shares of AQB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $348.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

AQB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

