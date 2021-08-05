Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 8.4% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $247.15 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.88 and a 52-week high of $248.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.75. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -143.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.