Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLT opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

