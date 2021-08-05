Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,031,000 after acquiring an additional 547,757 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $143.28 and a one year high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

