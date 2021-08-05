Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $262.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

