Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 3,997 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

