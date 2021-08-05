Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 114.33%.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.