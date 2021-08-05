Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 114.33%.
Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
About Ardagh Group
Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.
