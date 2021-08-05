Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.81.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 4,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

