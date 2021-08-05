Argon Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $83,296.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

