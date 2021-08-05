Argus Increases Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $133.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.78.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.