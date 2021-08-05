Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $440.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $383.97 and last traded at $382.35, with a volume of 10832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.17.
ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.
In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.69.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.
Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
