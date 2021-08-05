Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $440.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $383.97 and last traded at $382.35, with a volume of 10832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.17.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

