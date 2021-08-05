ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 121.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.57. 5,192,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,646,373. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.