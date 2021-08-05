ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stake Cut by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $150.05 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.96 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.00.

