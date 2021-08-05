Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,203,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $129,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,226,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,753,000 after purchasing an additional 198,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,967. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

