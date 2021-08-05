Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.78. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.