Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $3.42-3.58 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.580 EPS.

NYSE ARW traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $118.22. 13,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

