Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

AROW stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $559.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.30.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 33.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

