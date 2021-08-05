Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APAM. reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

