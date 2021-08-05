Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 17,480 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ASAN opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.60. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $76.10.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Asana by 19,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.