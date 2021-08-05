Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $26,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

ABG opened at $193.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

