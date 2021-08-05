ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Reaches $0.37

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00058732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.56 or 0.00914883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00042987 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

