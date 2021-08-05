Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

AINC opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07. Ashford has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashford in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

