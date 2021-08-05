Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.
Ashland Global has raised its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Ashland Global stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
