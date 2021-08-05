Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Ashland Global has raised its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ashland Global stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.88. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

