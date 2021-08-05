ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $6.11 on Thursday, hitting $373.26. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 899. ASM International has a 52-week low of $134.88 and a 52-week high of $377.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

