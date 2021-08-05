Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells $56,236.68 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $56,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,600 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $44,320.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $38,668.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

Shares of AC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,698. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $820.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.