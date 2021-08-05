Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,662. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

