Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) were up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 8,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,523,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.