Atheios Price Down 52.8% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 50.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $16,091.09 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Atheios has traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,997.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.30 or 0.06872214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.53 or 0.01390939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00363331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00131016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.27 or 0.00629684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00359785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00302276 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,248,091 coins and its circulating supply is 42,384,917 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

