Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.87%.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

