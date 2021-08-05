Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.87%.
Shares of AY stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
