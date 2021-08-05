Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 2,737,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,951. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

