AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

ATRC traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 11,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.07.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $8,284,082. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

