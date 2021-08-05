Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 3.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.