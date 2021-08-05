Atwater Malick LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 4.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.00 on Thursday, reaching $383.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.