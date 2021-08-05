Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post $50.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.07 million and the highest is $60.24 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $52.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $209.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $225.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $260.08 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $315.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 121,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

ACB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 372,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,432. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

