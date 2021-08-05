Aurox Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Aurox has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $1.79 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $7.71 or 0.00020326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00061006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.53 or 0.00952566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00097134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00044025 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

